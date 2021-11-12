Snoop Dogg works drive-thru at Raising Cane’s in Fayetteville

The workweek is ending on a below-average note across the Ozarks so make sure that heat is turned back on. NW winds have ushered in a much cooler airmass and as a result, temps will likely top out around the upper 40s. An upper-level disturbance swings through the region as well which has brought showers to the area once again. It's going to be raw and wet through sunrise as this moisture heads east. Temps will be a lot colder above the ground, which could support a few wet snowflakes. High pressure then takes over and remains in control for a good chunk of the weekend with lots of sunshine on tap Saturday. Highs stay well below average too, only rising into the middle and upper 40s. Another cold front looks to move our way as we end the weekend and ahead of this boundary we'll rebound a little back close to the 50° mark Sunday. That disturbance could also bring a shower or two but chances aren't looking impressive at the moment. Drier and milder conditions develop early next week as a ridge of high pressure takes back over the Central U.S. with highs in the upper 60s expected by Tuesday. A storm system and associated cold front look to move into the Plains and brings our next rain chance by the middle part of next week. Showers chance go up Wednesday as the front slides through the KOLR 10 Viewing Area. By Thursday, afternoon readings will be much cooler but we are looking drier. Highs look to fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

