Santa brings holiday cheer to the Dead Sea

ISREAL — Holiday cheer is reaching even the deadest points on the planet this year.

Santa Claus abandoned his traditional sleigh for a paddle boat.

He visited a spot on the Dead Sea where salt has piled up, allowing him to stand in the middle of the lake. He stuck a decorated Christmas tree in the salty bottom and enjoyed an effortless float.

The Dead Sea is at the lowest point on earth and is so salty that animals and plants have no chance of surviving.

The saline-rich waters also make floating a breeze.