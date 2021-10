SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- JQH Arena has announced that country music superstar Reba McEntire will be coming in February 2022.

McEntire will perform on February 4, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 15 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $52.50 – $228 plus fees. JQH says various VIP packages are also available for purchase.

Brandy Clark will share the stage with McEntire.

Purchase tickets here, charge by phone at 417-836-7678, or at the OMB ticket windows inside JQH Arena.