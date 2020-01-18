Prince Henry and Meghan Markle lose HRH titles

LONDON — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lose titles as his and her Royal Highness after Queen Elizabeth II finalize the agreement.

According to E! News, the two will no longer be receiving public funds for their duties carried out on behalf of the family.

Harry and Markle decided to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family” when they were on a holiday vacation last week with their son Archie Harrison in Canada.

The Queen summoned Harry for a family meeting to discuss further discussions to find a supportive way for her grandson and the family.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.”

Harry and Markle will have to repay the some of $3 million spent on renovating their U.K. home and find a balance between North America and the U.K.

According to E! News reports, the two made it clear that they both don’t want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

According to the Queen, she says the family will be cherished and recognizes the challenges they have experienced.

The new change will take place in the Spring of 2020.