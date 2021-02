SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Chef Brad Leighninger of Gettin’ Basted and Downing Street Pour House joined Daybreak this week to help give some super recipes for the game this weekend. Watch and follow along if you’d like to try and make his potato skins:

-Hollow out some baked potatoes

-Lightly season with olive oil

-Place in air fryer or oven for about 10-12 minutes, until crisp

-Place shredded cheese in potato

-Top with bacon, chives, sour cream & enjoy!