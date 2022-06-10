SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A documentary produced in the Springfield, Missouri area about the Ozark Mountain Daredevils has a premiere date. The program will air on Ozarks Public Television (OPT) at 8:00 p.m. on June 30, 2022.

The 90-minute documentary will take viewers on the journey from the Daredevils’ beginnings as a band 50 years ago to their ultimate success with songs such as “Jackie Blue” and “If You Wanna Get to Heaven.”

Concert footage, archive images, and interviews with the band will guide fans along the story of how a group of Springfield musicians became an iconic rock band. The documentary also features music from the Ozark Mountain Daredevils’ eight-album catalog.

“The Ozark Mountain Daredevils – Backstage” premieres on OPT’s main channel on June 30. It will re-air on July 3. Beginning on July 1, the documentary will be available to stream on OPT’s website. Fans can also buy a DVD of the documentary beginning around the end of July.