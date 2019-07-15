Next 007 will be revealed in ‘Bond 25’: report

Spoiler alert: This article may contain spoilers for the upcoming “Bond 25.”

(Fox News) – The next James Bond film will show the secret agent pass the torch – and fans of the Ian Fleming-inspired franchise are in for a shock as to which star gets the latest license to kill.

Reports claim that the next Agent 007 will be played by British actress Lashana Lynch.

Lynch, 31, had a breakout role in “Captain Marvel” as Maria Rambeau, the titular superhero’s best friend and fellow Air Force pilot.

“There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says ‘Come in 007,’ and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman,” a Bond insider claimed. “It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman.”

The source added, “Bond, of course, is sexually attracted to the new female 007 and tries his usual seduction tricks, but is baffled when they don’t work on a brilliant, young black woman who basically rolls her eyes at him and has no interest in jumping into his bed. Well, certainly not at the beginning.”

The insider also claimed that the phrase “Bond girls” is now verboten: The females in the spy franchise are now reportedly ordered to be called “Bond women.”

Waller-Bridge, who pens the hit “Killing Eve,” said, “There’s been a lot of talk about whether or not Bond is relevant now because of who he is and the way he treats women. I think that’s b-t. I think he’s absolutely relevant now. [The franchise] has just got to grow. It has just got to evolve, and the important thing is that the film treats the women properly. He doesn’t have to. He needs to be true to his character.”

