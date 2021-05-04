Missouri native gains popularity with podcast based in a galaxy far far away

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- May 4 is a day celebrated by Star Wars fans and is commonly known as Star Wars Day.

One group of Star Wars fans, the Return of the Pod hosts, are especially excited about the day because it starts the second season of their podcast about Star Wars.

It’s the #ReturnOfThePod season finale, and we’re discussing the future of #StarWars and the future of this podcast because there definitely will be one! Listen and see more of this character. #BadBatch #Kenobi #Andor #Ahsoka #BobaFett #MarriageOrMortgage https://t.co/c90kCE7aWB — Return of the Pod: A Podcast About Star Wars (@ReturnOfThePod) April 10, 2021

Return of the Pod, hosted by Caitlin Busch, Brian Silliman, and Matt Romano, talks about every type of media Star Wars comes in. On their second season of the podcast, the crew plans to talk about a new Star Wars show, ” The Bad Batch,” released on May 4.

Strap in for a season of surprises 💫 Celebrate May the 4th and stream the premiere of Star Wars: @TheBadBatch, and get ready for new episodes every Friday on @DisneyPlus. #TheBadBatch pic.twitter.com/6k0aIKswDf — Star Wars (@starwars) May 4, 2021

Who is Return of the Pod?

One host unknowingly connected Missouri to Star Wars. Caitlin Busch, from Kansas City, says her Missouri ties go beyond Kansas City.

“I have a lot of family in Springfield, so I’m very familiar with the area,” says Busch.

She says two weeks after graduating from Mizzou, she and a group of friends went to New York not knowing what was going to happen. Not long after, she met the other hosts.

Brian Silliman is an actor and has been featured on a recent Hulu show, “High Fidelity.” Matt Romano serves as the podcast audio and video guru.

The hosts have been lifelong Star Wars fans and say the podcast yes is about the galaxy; they also enjoy connecting with other fans.

“The amount of messages that we all get about how this crazy hour and a half show about Star Wars has helped them in some small ways get through the pandemic,” says Silliman.

One of the segments in the podcast is called Real Talk, where they respond to viewer comments and feedback. Silliman says it’s encouraging to help others through the podcast.

Romano says the group never runs out of content to talk about because there is always something new in that universe.

“There’s something always happening whether it be comics or video games. There’s always something to dive into, and luckily if you’re a fan of all of this stuff, you crave that discussion around the things you love,” says Romano.