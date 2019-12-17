Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” hits top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100

by: CBS/AP

BELLEVUE, WA – SEPTEMBER 06: Global Icon Mariah Carey Announces Mariah Carey Christmas Factory During The Grand Opening Of Sugar Factory American Brasserie on September 6, 2017 in Bellevue, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie)

(CBS) — Twenty-five years after it was released, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” hit the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 list. It’s the first time ever that the song has earned the top spot.

This is Carey’s 19th No. 1 hit. That puts her just behind the Beatles, who lead the pack with 20 chart-topping songs.

It isn’t the first time “All I Want for Christmas is You” has risen through the ranks. There’s a streaming spike every holiday season, which in 2018 brought the song to the No. 3 spot on Billboard’s list. It also set a new one-day streaming record on Spotify that year.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” is also the first holiday-themed hit to top the Hot 100 chart since “The Chipmunk Song” in 1958.

The song is from Carey’s 1994 album, “Merry Christmas,” which is currently No. 1 on the Billboard R&B albums chart. Carey wrapped her “All I Want for Christmas Is You” tour Sunday at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

