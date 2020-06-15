Kid Rock’s Nashville bar cited for not complying with COVID-19 public health orders

(WTVF) — 14 Nashville businesses were cited for not complying with coronavirus public health orders.

Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk on Broadway was cited for serving people who were seated at the bar and for not observing proper social distancing.

The business will be fined, but that amount will be determined during an upcoming court appearance.

Metro Public Health Officials have had previous meetings with managers at the bar about what is allowed.

13 other businesses were also cited.

Some were in violation of Order 4, which requires employees to wear masks while interacting with customers and for signage to be posted asking customers to do the same.

Others were in violation of Order 6, which says businesses should close dance floors and bar seating.