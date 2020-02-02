John Cena making his Super Bowl commercial debut

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 0383 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor John Cena during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on December 8, 2015 — (Photo by: Douglas Gorenstein/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) Courtesy: gettyimages

MIAMI, Fl. — WWE superstar John Cena debut in Super Bowl commercial on Feb. 2, 2020, along with “Tonight Show” Jimmy Fallon and Michelob Ultra.

Cena said, “I’m one of those guys who look forward to the commercials.”

According to ESPN, co-stars include The Roots, hip-hop legends, number of athletes, and Fallon’s house band.

The pro wrestler teaches Fallon how to work out in the commercial.

According to Cena, the funny stuff took over the commercial shoot with all the world-class athletes.

Out of the 77 commercial slots airing today, the Michelob Ultra ad is one of them.

Approximately $5.6 million 30-second slots sold.