Jared Bell, of ‘Drake and Josh,’ pleads guilty to charges of crimes against a child

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Jared Drake Bell, who played Drake in the Nickelodeon TV show “Drake and Josh” plead guilty in Cuyahoga County court Wednesday on multiple charges related to crimes against a child.

Jared Bell (Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office)

Prosecutors say the alleged victim, 15, filed a report with a local police department in Canada in 2018 regarding an incident involving Bell that allegedly happened in Cleveland on December 1, 2017.

Bell, who also goes by Drake Campana, tweeted in October 2017 that he was scheduled to play Cleveland’s The Odeon Concert Club on December 1, 2017.

The tweet was deleted the same day the arrest went public.

Bell, now 34, entered guilty pleas Wednesday to attempted endangering children, which is a 4th degree felony and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, which is a 1st degree misdemeanor.

“If you plead guilty, that is an admission that you did commit these crimes,” said Judge Timothy McCormick to Bell via Zoom.

Nexstar’s WJW learned that several years prior to the alleged incident, Bell and the child had established a relationship.

The investigation revealed that months leading up to the concert, Bell allegedly sent the victim inappropriate social media messages.

However, on December 1, 2017, the prosecutor’s office says at that concert, “Bell violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim.”

Canadian authorities contacted Cleveland law enforcement after the 15-year-old came forward.

The Cleveland Division of Police investigated the allegations, which led to the charges.

Bell had been out on $2,500 personal bond since his arraignment on June 3. He was asked to submit DNA, which is a standard practice in Ohio.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 12 at 12 p.m. The victim will provide a statement at that time.

“Drake and Josh” aired from 2004 to 2007. Bell has continued to do voice work. He’s also released multiple albums for which he has toured nationwide.