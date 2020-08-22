Jack Sherman, former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist, has died at 64

(CBS News)– Jack Sherman, the guitarist who appeared on the Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ debut album, has died. He was 64.

The band announced the news on social media early Saturday morning. It did not specify a cause of death.

“We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed,” the band said. “Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA.”

“He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between,” the band wrote. “Peace on the boogie platform.”

Sherman replaced founding band member and guitarist Hillel Slovak in December 1983, ahead of the Los Angeles-based band’s debut. He performed with the band on its first U.S. tour in 1984 and co-wrote songs on its second album, “Freaky Styley,” before Slovak returned in 1985 and Sherman exited.

Sherman continued to contribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ future albums, including “The Abbey Road EP” and “Mother’s Milk,” and worked with other well-known artists, including Bob Dylan and George Clinton.

When Red Hot Chili Peppers band members were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, Sherman was not included. Only three of the eight guitarists who had worked with the band were inducted.

Sherman later told Billboard he had asked to be included with the other members, and said the decision was “painful” and he felt “excluded.”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ current band members include vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, guitarist John Frusciante and drummer Chad Smith.