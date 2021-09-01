Husband of ‘Real Housewives’ star NeNe Leakes dies at 66

High pressure is briefly taking over as we head into our Thursday behind the front that brought us some clouds and spotty sprinkles yesterday. It'll be noticeably less humid as we progress into the latter half of our workweek too as temps remain near normal for this time of the year. Highs today will be right around average for this time of year, rising back into the middle and upper 80s. Some spots to the north of Springfield will be in the lower 80s. We'll awaken to lows in the low to mid and upper 60s but it will be a little more humid as winds come in from the SSE. Highs then spike on Friday ahead of our next cold front approaches. Depending on where you live, readings could be in the 90s Friday afternoon, especially in spots across Northern Arkansas. The farther north you live in the Ozarks, the sooner the rain arrives, and the cooler your highs will be. Afternoon readings look to rise back into the upper-80s in the metro as we end the workweek. It's all timing with the front though and if it locks up, temperatures could be hotter in Springfield. This cold front slides through the Ozarks late Friday into Saturday which is going to bring us our next substantial chance of showers and storms. Moisture will likely linger into Saturday with highs cooler for the first half of the weekend. Temps look will be back into the mid to upper 80s Saturday afternoon. High pressure takes over by Sunday and this brings the return of the sun. A few showers are possible closer to the Arkansas Stateline with maybe a lingering shower or two as far north as Springfield. The pleasant conditions hold for the remainder of our Labor Day weekend with highs surging back into 80s and 90s Monday. Another cold front moves our way by Tuesday but this one is looking to come through mainly dry at the moment. It's something we'll continue to watch as we get closer. Stay tuned!

