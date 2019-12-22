Breaking News
Hilary Duff marries Matthew Koma at their L.A. Home

by: Jasmine Perry

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Hillary Duff and Matthew Koma decided to have a small wedding with family and close friends on Saturday, Dec. 21, at their L.A. home.

According to sources, during the ceremony, the couple got married inside their home. After sunset, the reception took place in a white tent in their backyard.

Haylie Duff was also very much involved in the preparation of her sister’s wedding since the two are very close.

He asked me to be his wife♥️

Duff and Koma got engaged in May of 2019, where the love birds announced their engagement through an Instagram post.

Back in 2017, Koma and Duff started dating and a few months after the two broke it off in March. However, the two got back together and have been going strong since.

2 🦖’s + 2 🦄’s = 🌪

By June of 2018, the singer and actress announced they were expecting their daughter name Banks Violet Bair, born on Oct. 25, 2018.

