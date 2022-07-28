HONG KONG (AP) — A falling video screen struck and injured two dancers on the concert stage as Cantopop band Mirror was performing Thursday night in Hong Kong.

Video clips circulated on social media showed Mirror members Anson Lo and Edan Lui performing with a dozen dancers when one of several suspended LED screens crashed down on the stage.

The falling screen appeared to directly hit one dancer on the head and body before toppling onto another performer as the audience screamed in horror. The rest of the performers on stage rushed to help those hit by the screen, the videos showed.

Police said the two male dancers were conscious when they were sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Local media reported the hospital said one of the dancers was in serious condition while the other was stable.

Police said three audience members were also taken to the hospital, one who felt unwell and two others in a state of shock, but they required no medical treatment.

The concert was halted after the incident, which occurred during Mirror’s fourth of 12 scheduled concerts at Hong Kong Coliseum.

At Tuesday’s concert, band member Frankie Lui appeared to lose his footing and fall off the edge of the stage while giving a speech, according to clips on social media.

An online petition about safety issues of Mirror concerts was launched the same night and has garnered thousands of signatures. The petition urged organizers to ensure safety for Mirror and its dancers and refrain from using unnecessary stage mechanisms or raised platforms.

Viu, the company that created and manages Mirror, did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

The 12-member band has skyrocketed in popularity in Hong Kong and has been credited with the revival of Cantopop.