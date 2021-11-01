Elton John bringing eyewear line to Sam’s Club, Walmart

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Elton John poses in the press room with the award for Best Original Song – Motion Picture during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart and Sam’s Club are set this week to launch a new eyewear collection created by legendary musician Elton John.

Elton John Eyewear is launching at Sam’s Club today, November 1, and at Walmart later this week, according to a post on the Bentonville-based retailer’s corporate blog.

Together with @samsclub, we’re launching the first eyewear collection created by the legendary @eltonofficial 😎 See the looks in this iconic collection and learn how we’re working to support the mission of the @ejaf: https://t.co/z5WvYu4YF8 pic.twitter.com/aI5luL93ef — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) November 1, 2021

John collaborated closely with the retailers on the line, giving the frames different names inspired by his personal style and career, such as “Rocketman,” a nod to the chart-topping hit and recent biopic by the same name, “A-List,” and “Prodigy.”

“Elton John Eyewear celebrates confidence, self-expression and authenticity,” said John. “The line is designed to have something for everyone, so no matter who you are, you can always Look Yourself. It’s not just about glasses, it’s about changing the way people see themselves.”

According to Walmart, the retailer will also donate a minimum of $1 million annually from the Elton John Eyewear collection to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s mission to increase HIV education and awareness.

“Our customers and members are going to love this collection. We’re thrilled to celebrate Elton John’s creativity and iconic style by launching a fun, on-trend eyewear collection that will help customers feel their best, all at an every day low price,” said Janey Whiteside, executive vice president and chief customer officer, Walmart U.S.

The Foundations Collection will include 60 frames in total: 36 unique to Sam’s Club and 24 unique to Walmart. The frames will retail between $95-$100 and will be available in prescription, non-prescription, sun and reader categories.

Sam’s Club will also offer customers two exclusive sets designed for collectability: The Capsule Collection, which showcases Elton John’s musical journey over time, and The Master Collection, which will recreate and reissue some of his most iconic looks.