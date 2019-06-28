Elton John blasts Putin for saying liberalism is ‘obsolete’

This combination photo shows Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, on June 20, 2019, left, and singer Elton John at a ceremony presenting him with the Legion of Honor at the presidential Elysee Palace in Paris. John is calling out Putin for saying that liberalism is “obsolete” and conflicts with the “overwhelming majority” in many countries. Putin made the comments in a story published by the Financial Times newspaper. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, left, Lewis Joly, Pool)

NEW YORK (AP) — Elton John on Friday called out Russian President Vladimir Putin for saying that liberalism is “obsolete” and conflicts with the “overwhelming majority” in many countries.

In a story published by the Financial Times newspaper , Putin said “the liberal idea has become obsolete. It has come into conflict with the interests of the overwhelming majority of the population.” John said in a statement released Friday that he disagrees with Putin’s “view that pursuing policies that embrace multicultural and sexual diversity are obsolete in our societies.”

Putin also said Russia has “no problem with LGBT persons … let everyone be happy” in the interview.

John called Putin’s words hypocritical since a Russian distributor censored LGBTQ-related scenes from “Rocketman,” the film based on John’s life and career.