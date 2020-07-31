‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ producers accused of sexual misconduct

FILE – In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, Ellen DeGeneres appears during a commercial break at a taping of “The Ellen Show” in Burbank, Calif. A state legislator wants an audit of the California Lottery to look into a whistleblower complaint about more than $212,000 worth of scratchers tickets that were given to the DeGeneres’ TV show for audience gifts. The Los Angeles Times reports, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, the lottery viewed the contribution as a publicity boon but the complaint filed by some lottery employees contends the giveaway was a “misuse of funds.” (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(FOX) — “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is taking yet another hit, as a new report now claims that several of the show’s producers engaged in sexual misconduct.

Buzzfeed News, which recently also published a bombshell report regarding a toxic work environment at the show, reported on the alleged sexual misconduct on Thursday, saying they’ve spoken to 36 former employees, with many corroborating stories of improper behavior by producers in the workplace.

Among the people named in the allegations is writer and executive producer Kevin Leman.

According to Buzzfeed News, a former employee of the daytime show accused Leman of soliciting oral sex at a company party in 2013, while another ex-staffer claimed to have seen the exec grab a production assistant’s penis on a different occasion.

Another staff member claimed they saw Leman grope a production assistant and kiss his neck in a car.

Nearly a dozen employees also stated that it was not unusual for Leman to make crude and sexual jokes in the office.

A former employee said: “It’s masked in sarcasm, but it’s not sarcasm.”

The testimonials suggested that most of Leman’s alleged targets were younger, lower-level employees.

“He’d probably do it in front of 10 people and they’d laugh because ‘it’s just Kevin being Kevin,’ but if you’re in a position of power at a company, you don’t just get to touch me like that,” said a former staffer.

Leman categorically denied the claims in a statement released to the outlet on Thursday.

“I started at the Ellen Show as a PA more than 17 years ago and have devoted my career to work my way to the position I now hold. While my job as head writer is to come up with jokes – and, during that process, we can occasionally push the envelope – I’m horrified that some of my attempts at humor may have caused offense,” he said. “I have always aimed to treat everyone on the staff with kindness, inclusivity and respect. In my whole time on the show, to my knowledge, I’ve never had a single HR or inter-personal complaint made about me, and I am devastated beyond belief that this kind of malicious and misleading article could be published.”

Additionally, executive producer Ed Glavin, who has been at the heart of the complaints of poor workplace culture, is now facing accusations of sexual misconduct.

The outlet claimed that dozens of employees understood that Glavin “had a reputation for being handsy with women,” particularly in the control room, where he would use intimidation to control employees.