Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reveals he ripped the front gate off his house to get to work on time

Entertainment

by: Tyler McCarthy, Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson proved his muscles aren’t just for show by ripping the front gate off his own house so that he could get to work on time.

The 48-year-old actor and fitness enthusiast shared a photo of his front gate laying in the grass near his home on Friday with a lengthy caption explaining that a power outage forced him to take matters into his own hands, literally, so that he could get back to work on the movie “Red Notice.”

“Not my finest hour, but a man’s gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open,” he wrote. “I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out – but this time it wouldn’t.”

View this post on Instagram

Not my finest hour 🤦🏽‍♂️, but a man’s gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out – but this time it wouldn’t. Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass. My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, “in disbelief and equally scared” 🤣 Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work. And I think I’m 💯 ready to be #blackadam 😄💪🏾 #ripgates

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Johnson explained that the earliest estimate he could get for a technician to come and help was about 45 minutes.

“By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day,” he continued. “So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass.”

The “Jumanji” star noted that his security team waited until technicians arrived and replaced the gate. In a follow-up post, he shared a pair of videos showing the repairs being done as well as the damage the massive celebrity did on his own gate.

“Maybe next time I’ll just hop the gates and call an Uber. Actually, no I won’t. There’s no fun in that,” he joked in the caption.

“Just one of those days where I wasn’t in the mood,” he concluded. “We’ve all been there.”

View this post on Instagram

Well here’s the destruction 🤦🏽‍♂️ I left behind after pulling my gates off myself and going to work. This footage was taken from my security after I had already left and he arrived on the scene. The second video is of our technicians and welders carrying one of the gates and placing it gently in the grass. As you guys know from my last post, there was a power outage at my house, causing my gates to not open. Sure as hell wasn’t my best hour, but there were a lot of people waiting for me at work so I did what I had to do, hopped in my pick up and went to work. Maybe next time I’ll just hop the gates and call an Uber. Actually, no I won’t. There’s no fun in that 😈 Jokes aside, THANK YOU to the techs and welders who mobilized very quickly in the morning to come over and take care of the destruction. Thank you, gentlemen. Just one of those days where I wasn’t in the mood. We’ve all been there. 🥃 #ripgates

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

The actor was anxious to get back to work on his movie “Red Notice” alongside Ryan Reynolds. The film’s production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but resumed production earlier this month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

nguyen win situation banner

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now