Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts come to Kansas City

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 04: (L-R) C.C. DeVille, Bret Michaels, Rikki Rockett, and Bobby Dall of Poison attend the press conference for THE STADIUM TOUR DEF LEPPARD – MOTLEY CRUE – POISON at SiriusXM Studios on December 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This could be early to say, but four rock bands are coming to Kansas City, Missouri, at the Kauffman Stadium on June 23, 2020.

According to KMBC, summer of 2020, Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will be rocking out on stage.

As part of the seven city addition to “The Stadium Tour.” On Wednesday, The Royals announced the tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2020.



In the summer, Poison will be bringing a real and relevant rocking no holds barred, thunderous live show to the stadium with Bret Michaels, C.C. DeVille, Bobby Dall, and Rikki Rockett.

Through recent years Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joan Jett & The Blackhearts are no strangers to the stadium-sized shows since touring with other bands on their stadium tours.

Tour dates include San Antonio, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Nashville, Cincinnati, and Cleveland.