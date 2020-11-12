CMA Awards: List of 2020 winners

CMA Awards

by: Sebastian Posey

Posted: / Updated:

Luke Combs accepts an award onstage during The 54th Annual CMA Awards at Nashville’s Music City Center on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – See a full list of winners from the 54th CMA Awards.

Entertainer of the Year:

  • Eric ChurchWINNER
  • Luke Combs
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year:

  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Maren Morris – WINNER
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year:

  • Eric Church
  • Luke Combs – WINNER
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Keith Urban

Album of the Year:

  • Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
  • Never Will – Ashley McBryde
  • Old Dominion – Old Dominion
  • What You See is What You Get – Luke Combs – WINNER
  • Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year:
Award goes to Songwriters

  • “Bluebird” – Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
  • “The Bones” – Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura VeltzWINNER
  • “Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
  • “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
  • “More Hearts Than Mine” – Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

Single of the Year:

  • “10,000 Hours” – Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
  • “Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs
  • “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
  • “The Bones” – Maren Morris – WINNER
  • “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett

New Artist of the Year:

  • Jimmie Allen
  • Ingrid Andress
  • Gabby Barrett
  • Carly Pearce
  • Morgan Wallen – WINNER

Vocal Group of the Year:

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Old Dominion – WINNER
  • Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year:

  • Brooks and Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan and Shay – WINNER
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Maddie and Tae

Musician of the Year:

  • Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
  • Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
  • Rob McNelley, Guitar
  • Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
  • Derek Wells, Guitar

The winners for two categories, Music Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year, were announced earlier in the day. 

Musical Event of the Year:

  • “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice, Producer: busbeeWINNER

Music Video of the Year:

  • “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert, Director: Trey Fanjoy – WINNER

This post will be updated throughout the night with the latest winners.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now