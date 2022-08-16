SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Historic Gilloiz Theatre just released its fall and Christmas classic movie lineup.

Cinema lovers and people who want to see some time-honored films on the big screen will be able to watch these movies at the Gilloiz in the back half of this year:

September 23: Princess Bride

October 28: Rocky Horror Picture Shore

November 25: Christmas Vacation

December 11: It’s a Wonderful Life

You can purchase tickets to these movies on the Gilloiz Theatre website. Admission is $8 per person.