Box Office Buzz – July 25, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hello Movie Maniacs! New on screens this weekend is “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” (Columbia Pictures) – A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Springfield’s very own, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio star in this latest Quentin Tarantino fest! Margot Robbie co-stars as well. When Tarantino finished writing the screenplay, he calls his love letter to Hollywood, he only kept one copy of the entire finished version. Only leading actors Pitt and DiCaprio were able to read the full script from start to finish. Everyone else on the project, including Robbie, only got to read the parts of the script pertaining to their characters. Both Pitt and DiCaprio had to go to Tarantino’s house to read the screenplay because there was only one single copy, Tarantino said the pages got stained and stayed that way. I wanna see that script, so cool and old school!

Tops At The Box: The Lion King and his pride hold the top spot! How beautifully done is this film?!? Jon Favreau, you did good my friend! I may upset the BeeHive here, but, Beyonce had 50-minutes of vocal screen time, maybe, and she’s credited with so much. I just find that odd. The completely enjoyable “Spiderman: Far From Home” follows at number two. And, number three is the adorable “Toy Story 4”.

Brand new on Blu-Ray this week is “Hellboy” (Lionsgate) – Based on the graphic novels, Hellboy, is caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human while battling an ancient sorceress bent on revenge.

It’s the final weekend for the outdoor movies at Founders Park. It’s just a must and a great family activity and priced right at free! Friday it’s “Incredibles 2” and on Saturday it’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story”! Again, admission is always free. Go to parkboard.org for more info and to glance at the remaining schedule!

