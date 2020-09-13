At 70, Billy Ocean returns with an album to ‘lift you up’

This cover image released by Sony Music shows “One World” by Billy Ocean, available on Sept. 4. (Sony Music via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Ocean is angry. But you won’t hear it in his music.

Now 70, he’s frustrated by economic inequality and by Black people being shot by police.

He’s fed up with hatred and thinks society is often going backward.

Yet none of that is unleashed in his mix of soul, reggae, R&B and pop infused with the warmth of the Caribbean.

It’s the way he’s done it from his 1984 hit “Caribbean Queen” to his bright new album, “One World.”

Though the songs were crafted before the pandemic and summer of protests, he feels they seem right for our time now.