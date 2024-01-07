BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Hollywood is ready to party as the Golden Globes return for its annual boozy celebration of film and television’s biggest names.

Here’s what you need to know about the 81st annual Globes, including how to watch, stream and follow along live on Sunday.

WHAT TIME DO THE GOLDEN GLOBES START?

The show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 7 and will air live on both coasts on CBS, which is available with an antenna or through cable and satellite providers. It’s the first time the network is airing the show since the early 1980s.

Sorry, “60 Minutes” fans — the show is pre-empting the news show, but it’ll return Jan. 14.

WHAT IF I WANT TO STREAM THE GOLDEN GLOBES?

You can stream the Globes, though watching it live requires a specific subscription. Paramount+ users with the Showtime add-on can stream the Globes live. Without that, Paramount+ will offer the show to subscribers the next day.

They can also be watched through live TV streaming services that include CBS in their lineup, like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE GLOBES RED CARPET?

The trade site Variety and “Entertainment Tonight” are teaming up for the official red carpet pre-show, which will stream on the outlets’ websites and www.goldenglobes.com. Their show begins at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

E! fashion coverage fans — the network is not planning a red carpet show from the Globes, instead airing “The Proposal” and “Sweet Home Alabama” films.

WHO’S NOMINATED FOR THE GLOBES?

“Barbie” is the top nominee this year, followed closely by “Oppenheimer,” reflecting the way the Globes split top film winners into two groups.

Films nominated for best motion picture drama include “Oppenheimer,” Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro,” Celine Song’s “Past Lives,” Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall” and Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest.”

In the best motion picture musical or comedy category, “Barbie” was joined by Ben Affleck’s “Air,” Cord Jefferson’s “American Fiction,” Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers,” Todd Haynes’ “May December” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things.”

“Succession” was the top-nominated television program, with nine nods including for series stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, followed by Hulu’s “The Bear.”

For the full list of nominees, click here.

HOW TO WATCH GOLDEN GLOBES WINNERS’ BACKSTAGE INTERVIEWS

The Associated Press will livestream Globe winners speaking to reporters backstage at the show, beginning at 8:15 p.m. Eastern.

The media room gives winners a chance to expand on their on-stage comments — sometimes clarifying what they meant or adding folks they forgot to thank — and answer questions about their win or project.

Michelle Yeoh, Quinta Brunson, Steven Spielberg and Austin Butler (who was asked about his lingering “Elvis” voice) were among the winners who spoke backstage last year.

___

