Adriana Trigiani switches publishers for next books

FILE – This July 28, 2004 file photo shows author Adriana Trigiani in New York. Dutton announced Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. that it had reached a two-book deal with Trigiani, whose previous works include “The Shoemaker’s Wife” and the “Big Stone Gap” series. (AP Photo/Jim Cooper, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Million-selling novelist Adriana Trigiani has a new publisher, but a familiar editor.

Dutton announced Tuesday that it had reached a two-book deal with the author, whose previous works include “The Shoemaker’s Wife” and the “Big Stone Gap” series.

Trigiani had for years been published by HarperCollins, where she was edited by Maya Ziv, now with Dutton. “I love a reunion,” Trigiani said in a statement. “Maya Ziv is a glorious editor, and I’m thrilled to be working with her again.”

Her first book for Dutton, a Penguin Random House imprint, will be called “The Garden of Sundays” and will draw upon the author’s life to explore such themes as home and love and grief. No release date has been set.

Trigiani, 50, is also a playwright and filmmaker who helped adapt her novel “Very Valentine” for Lifetime last summer.