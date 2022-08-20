FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On August 19, Josh Duggar’s defense team filed its second motion requesting an extension of the deadline to file his appeal brief in the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

The motion was unopposed by the prosecution, and the court granted a second extension, changing the appeal brief deadline to September 12. It had been set for Monday, August 22, after Duggar received an extension on July 28. Duggar first appealed his conviction on June 6.

Duggar, 34, was sentenced on May 25 to 151 months in federal prison, followed by 20 years of supervised release with a host of special conditions attached. Duggar’s defense team has maintained his innocence throughout the case.

He is currently serving his sentence at FCI Seagoville outside Dallas.

The August 19 motion, signed by defense attorneys Justin Gelfand and Travis Story, cited “the length of the transcript arising out of this criminal jury trial, the complexity of the possible issues on appeal, and the need for undersigned counsel to confer with Duggar” as reasons contributing to the need for another extension.

The defense team made those same claims on July 28 and was granted an identical three-week extension on that date.

“This request is not intended to hinder or delay the proceedings,” the filing added. The defense also requested and received multiple extensions during the course of Duggar’s trial and sentencing.

Duggar was unanimously found guilty on a pair of child pornography charges in December, 2021.