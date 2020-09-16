Targeted Options Demographics B2B Geography Interests / Lifestyles

Targeted Email marketing focuses on reaching new prospects by using our high-quality email lists.

Email targeting options can include: Demographics (Age, Gender, Income), B2B (Job Title, Job Function, Company Size), Geography (City, Zip Code, Radius), Lifestyles (Auto intenders, Foodies, Political interests, Travel enthusiasts, Job seekers) and much more.

Key Features / Benefits

Email marketing allows you to reach new audiences that are in the market to buy your products or services. Target messages to specific audiences, demographics, occupations or interests. Targeting can either be broad or narrow depending on the campaign goal.

Once an email marketing effort has been deployed (aka “dropped” or “blasted”), you can redeploy to users who have either opened or otherwise engaged with the original deployment. Redeployments allow for multiple exposures and tests different messages to increase effectiveness.