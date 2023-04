WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are dead following a crash in Webster County.

According to Sergeant Mike McClure of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the two-car crash happened near the 97-mile marker on eastbound I-44.

McClure confirmed two people were killed in the crash.

Traffic from eastbound I-44 is being directed onto Highway OO while crews are working on-scene.

