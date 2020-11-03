Voters standing in long lines in Taney County

BRANSON, Mo. — Voters throughout Branson made their way to the polls to find them packed with people.

Gloria Zwicky says this is her and her family’s third time trying to wait out the long lines to vote.

“We came here at 8 ‘o’clock and the line was all the way to the stadium. I said, ‘I can’t do that,'” said Zwicky. “So we went shopping. Thought the line would get smaller. Came back and it was further and he [son] said ‘mom, we’re going to go get chairs.’ So we did.”

Voters who waited out the long line at Reeds Spring say they were done in less than an hour. However, lines at the First Presbyterian Church in Branson were out the door and around the building.

First-time voter Ava Solvie says this election is crucial to her and her peers. She says it took her and her family 30 minutes to get through the line.

“This election year is more important for the young because there is a lot of people my age going out to vote,” said Solvie.

Voter Nicole Flannery hopes people won’t be so divided after the election.

“Our country’s very torn right now and it’s very upsetting,” said Flannery. “Hopefully, after this, we can figure things out and come back together and not be so apart on everything.”

Many of the voters that spoke with KOLR10 believe this is the highest voter turnout they’ve seen in either Taney or Stone County.