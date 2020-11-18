Second Georgia county finds previously uncounted votes

FILE – In this Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, file photo, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference in Atlanta. Raffensperger is under attack from President Donald Trump and other fellow Republicans in the aftermath of the heated election season. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ATLANTA (AP) – The Georgia secretary of state’s office says a second county has uncovered a trove of votes not previously included in the election results.

Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the secretary of state’s office, says Fayette County failed to record 2,755 votes on a single memory card. Sterling says that when the votes are added to the totals, they won’t change the overall outcome of the race.

Democrat Joe Biden leads Republican President Donald Trump in Georgia. The uncounted votes were discovered during a hand tally stemming from an audit required by state law.

