As polling locations across the state open for local elections, Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said all 79 polling locations in Greene County are ready for voters.

“ We have over the past 2 to 3 weeks been testing and certifying election equipment by bipartisan teams, over the past couple of weeks we have had our elections teams coming in and getting hands-on training as well as just training of what they need to do as they greet voters of the day of the election, ” said Schoeller.

Regarding changes to polling locations, there are a couple of things to note here.

Fellowship Bible Church in Rogersville will not be open as a polling location today.

Voters who vote at Golden Avenue Baptist will now go to Study School and vote there.

Due to construction, Walnut Grove voters will be voting at the city hall community room — instead of the Walnut Grove School.

Although nothing has changed for voters who cast a ballot at the MSU Meyer Alumni Center… which is a general polling location, due to construction around the area, Schoeller said that voters will have to take a different route to access the building.

” We want them to know that they can still access it, they just need to come on McDaniel Street coming headed West and they can park at the parking garage like they normally do, ” said Schoeller.

With plenty of issues and races on your ballot, Shane tells me that they tend to drive more voters to the polls.

In 2017 and 2019, voter turnout was at 18% and 17 %.

However, in 2021 and 2022, voter turnout was only 13% and 14 %.

He said knowing that your vote matters just as much in local elections as they do in presidential or midterm elections is crucial and says voting in local elections is a great way to familiarize yourself with your city.

” Your voice matters in every election and so a lot of times when we think of national issues being important. local issues are important too. school board, who going to be elected to the city council, there are issues on the ballot for voters in Greene, ” said Schoeller.