Polling Guidelines: The dos and don’ts of voting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Electioneering is something election judges will be watching for at the polls. What can and can’t you do while voting Tuesday, Nov. 3, in Greene County?

When you go to vote, you cannot wear any candidate’s names or slogans supporting or against anything on the ballot. This includes hats and stickers.

“In Greene County, if you are going to be electioneering, promoting an issue or candidate that you care about, you can’t be within 25 feet of the door,” said Andrew Crocker, a political science instructor at Ozarks Technical Community College.

“Any MAGA hats, any Biden shirts, all these things cannot be worn near the polling station,” Crocker said, “if you do, they’re going to ask you to either disrobe or if you can’t do that, they’re going to ask you to go into a bathroom and turn your clothes inside out.”

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said any candidate’s name or slogan is not okay, but statements that are not on the ballot, such as black lives matter, are okay.

“That’s not an issue that’s on the ballot, but if it’s a campaign slogan for a candidate, that’s not okay,” Schoeller said.

Crocker said you also can’t have certain conversations with others in line, “you can have a conversation about how nice the weather is, you can have a conversation about the process of voting, you can’t talk to people in line about how you plan to vote, you also can’t to them about how they plan to vote.”

Schoeller explains why these rules are set in place, “the goal is when people come in to vote, they’re letting their voice heard through the ballot, and you don’t want any undue influence on any voter to try to sway voter.”

All voters need to remember to bring a form of ID.

“For example, a current driver’s license,” Schoeller said, “your voter id card that we issued earlier this year, you can also bring utility or bank statement.”

Wear a mask, and follow the social distancing guidelines.

“Every voter is going to get their own pen they’re going to use to fill out the ballot, use on the touch screen. We’re certainly encouraging them to wear a mask; at the same time, everyone’s getting a chance to vote because of the right to vote supersedes, such as wearing a mask or not wearing a mask. If you don’t have a mask, we’ll provide one for you,” Schoeller said.

And polls close right at 7 P.M.

“As long as you’re in line at 7 o’clock, you are allowed to vote,” Schoeller said, “get there 7:01, by state statute. At that point, we cannot allow you to vote.”