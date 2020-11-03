Long lines, high spirits in Christian County during election day

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo.– Voters stood in long lines across the Ozarks, but spirits seemed to be high even during the wait.

The voters in Christian County at Ozark Elementary South School had been standing in line for at least three hours before they even got inside to vote.

Christian County clerk, Kay Brown, said there’s a glitch in the electronic poll pads causing an issue. While they were trying to get the polls up and running, voters signed their names on a notebook instead of the iPads.

Brown said the glitch was fixed within an hour.

Marcia Joy, a Christian County voter shared her experience.

“Everybody has been nice and friendly and calm,” Joy said. “Just standing in line waiting.”

Lines at James River Church in Ozark at one point reached around the church and parking lot.

Ozark Police say they were called to a disturbance of a man with a megaphone urging people to vote for a certain candidate.

By the time the police arrived, he was gone. The church asked him to leave the property, and the man cooperated.