Joe Biden wins 2020 Presidential Election

WASHINGTON (KVEO) — More than 72 hours after polls closed on Election Day, a winner has been called in the race for the U.S. Presidency.

The Associated Press is projecting that Democratic candidate Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States in 2021 following his campaign’s victory in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Additionally, Senator Kamala Harris will become the 49th Vice President of the United States as Biden’s running mate.

The Biden/Harris ticket defeated incumbent President Donald Trump by being the first to reach the 270 electoral votes necessary to win the election.

Pennsylvania proved to be the final state needed for Biden to hit the goal, finalizing their votes at 10 a.m. on Saturday, securing 20 votes to Biden, and pushing him over 270.

Most states were able to call a winner on the night of Election Day or the early morning hours of Wednesday, but five states dragged on the process into Friday and beyond.

The presidential races in Alaska, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania were all too close to call for days.

With former Vice President Joe Biden holding a 264-214 lead through Friday, the remaining 60 electoral votes on the map became crucial.

In between the vote counting and anticipation from the American public were President Trump and his campaign suing to stop vote counting, demanding recounts, and making baseless claims of illegal voting.

President Trump’s campaign filed lawsuits in Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania to stop counting votes.

The lawsuits, which were simultaneously thrown out in Georgia and Michigan, alleged multiple claims from poll workers tampering with absentee ballots to lack of transparency.

President Trump addressed the public on Thursday and accused Democrats of attempting to “steal” the election from him with “illegal” votes.

Joe Biden earned the most votes ever cast for a candidate in a U.S. Presidential Election with more than 74 million votes as of Friday night.

With four states still left to count votes, the electoral vote count and final vote total are yet to be determined.