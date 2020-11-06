Greene County Clerk’s Office officially receives final ballots needing to be counted for the 2020 election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- As of noon on Friday, overseas military ballots made their way to the Election Center. Those and processed mail-in and absentee ballots received on Monday and Tuesday this week will be tabulated. Those will be at the last results to come from the Greene County Clerk’s Office.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said Friday bipartisan teams are conducting mandatory manual recounts of certain ballots to determine whether tabulation equipment at the polls on Election Day match what has been counted by hand.

Each year, it’s done to ensure there were no errors with reporting by the tabulation equipment on Election Day.

Schoeller says other than facilitating the election process, the clerk’s office work is nearly finished. It’s now up to the bipartisan teams to make decisions over any errors on envelopes or ballots. The teams are made up of one Republican and one Democratic resident.

Schoeller says another recount will likely still take place next week on Thursday in the close race for House District 135.

Currently, Besty Fogle (D) is leading over Steve Helms (R) by 34 votes.

Helms = 8,334 / 47.88%

Fogle = 8,368 / 48.08%

Schoeller says there’s the potential for a recount in Greene County if the last results still reflect an equal to or less than half-percent margin between the two candidates. If the margin is within 1%, either candidate can also request a recount.

Once all the ballots have been counted, they are taken to a secure room inside the Election Center that is guarded with cameras and is under 24-hour surveillance.

The batches of ballots are put into designated boxes and stored in that area for at least the next 22 months.

After that period, they are taken by a company to be shredded.