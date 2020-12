JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the Missouri Electoral College members will meet Monday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. at the state Capitol.

The 10 members will be casting their votes for president and vice president of the United States.

Governor Parson will sign Certificates of Acquisition before the meeting to certify an abstract of the votes cast during the general election from each county in Missouri.

The meeting will be live streamed on Governor Parson’s Facebook page.