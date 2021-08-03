Election results for the August 3, 2021 election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Voters in several communities in the Ozarks will have their say on sales taxes and tax levies on August 3, 2021.

In Republic, Missouri, law enforcement and fire officials asked voters to approve a new sales tax to help increase pay for officers and firefighters and to hire more personnel. Voters turned down a similar proposal in 2019.

Brookline’s fire district is hoping voters approve Proposition 1. The tax levy would fund training, equipment, and new staff members in Brookline.

Walnut Grove School officials say the district’s buildings need upgrades and repairs. They are asking voters to approve a levy of 79 cents per $100 of assessed value on property to pay for improvements.

Other issues on the August 3 ballot include a sales tax in Camden County to fund law enforcement, a city-wide sales tax in Lebanon to fund park facility improvements, and a sales tax to pay for sewer improvements in Taney County.