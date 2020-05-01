County to Hold Drive-Through Election

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Taney County has made some changes to the voting process for the General Municipal Election on June 2.

Due to the COVID19 pandemic, the county will be conducting a Drive-Thru Election to protect both the poll workers and voters.

Those going to vote are asked to come prepared to vote in their vehicle. A smooth surface will be needed to put your ballot on, ie: magazine, cardboard etc.

Taney County will not be scanning any ID’s. Instead, election judges will enter the information manually for each voter into a PollPad.

We’re going to try to keep everybody outside this time and have a drive through election, and we’re really excited about it.” Donna Neeley/ Taney County Clerk

The PollPads will be sanitized between each voter and will be provided a pen to mark your ballot, then the pen will be retained and sanitized for future elections. A ballot box or voting machine will be available to drop ballots into once voters are finished.

Taney County is encouraging citizens to bring any personal protection you feel is necessary.

We are condensing twenty-one precincts and polling places down to seven currently is what we got. So what we’re really honestly gonna be asking the general public for is a little bit of patience with us because it’s going to take a little extra time. It will be as much of a hands off kind of a proposition as we can.” Char Harner/ Taney County Election Judge

The current temporary polling places can be found on Taney County’s website.

If you have any questions, you can call the County Clerk’s Office at 417-546-7249.