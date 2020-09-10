In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photo, a Kansas City Chiefs fan walks outside the stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs fans who file into Arrowhead stadium Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 for a masked and socially distanced start to the current season won’t be wearing headdresses or face paint amid a nationwide push for racial justice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) File)