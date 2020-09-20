St. Louis already topped homicide total for all of last year

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The number of homicides in St. Louis has already topped last year’s 194 killings, putting the city on track to have a high homicide rate.

St. Louis has seen a huge spike in homicides since June, despite numerous efforts to curb the violence.

St. Louis typically averages 50 homicides in the last four months of the year.

If that holds true, the city will see about 240 homicides in 2020, which would be the highest number in 25 years.

Based on that projection, St. Louis would have a homicide rate of 79 per 100,000 residents.