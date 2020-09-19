Springfield police working to get body cameras

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police could be wearing body cameras on the job soon.

The police chief says he will present a plan Monday, Sept. 21, for a body camera program to the city council.

A vendor has been found to supply the cameras to the department and manage the data.

Chief Paul Williams will be telling council members about “watch guard” cameras from Motorola solutions. Williams believes the cameras would increase transparency and help with investigations.

The initial cost of the program will be more than $612,000 which will come from a 1/4 cent capotal improvements sales tax.

Springfield has indicated it would support the cameras using money from the city’s pothole fund.