Election 2020 Issues

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
COVID-19: Back To School
Together We Heal
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
COVID-19 cases at several Missouri and Illinois colleges and universities
Video
J. C. Penney reaches temporary deal to get out of bankruptcy
Video
Kamala Harris hosts roundtable event in Miamia, Florida
Mizzou modifying mask mandate for those outdoors and alone on campus
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Thursday, September 10 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday, September 9 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wednesday, September 9 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, September 8 Overnight Forecast
Video
Tuesday, September 8 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
Big Race – Indy
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace will not return to 43 car in 2021
Video
Top Stories
Chiefs fans hoping for seats in suites must get negative COVID-19 test first
Video
Riley says Sooners respect Petrino’s Bears
Video
Kickapoo outscores Lakers 6-1
Bears excited about Sooner challenge
The Big Game
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Best of Branson
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Pro-Football Challenge
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Weather Tour
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Advertise with us new
VOTE 2020
Search
Search
Search
Election 2020 Issues
Ozarks Tonight: Underage drinking in the Ozarks
Video
Ozarks Tonight: Cheers for Children
Video
Ozarks Tonight: Recognizing COVID-19 Symptoms in Children
Video
Ozarks Tonight: Springfield woman becomes celebrity stylist
Video
Ozarks Tonight: Dr. Lyle Foster talks CARES Funding
Video
More Election 2020 Issues Headlines
Ozarks Tonight: Greene County Health Director talks recent COVID-19 cases
Video
Ozarks Tonight: Preparing for Labor Day weekend
Video
Ozarks Tonight: Stand Against Trafficking
Video
Ozarks Tonight: Springfield Man recalls the end of WWII
Video
Ozarks Tonight: Crystal Cave
Video
Ozarks Tonight: Teaching teens about credit cards
Video
Ozarks Tonight: Burrell Behavioral Health talks about easing anxiety during pandemic
Video
Ozarks Tonight: What to expect from the Republican National Convention
Video
Ozark Tonight: Springfield activist Mia Jones
Video
Ozarks Tonight: Lights of Hope Goes Virtual
Video
Trending Stories
Second stimulus checks: Democrats not happy GOP bill doesn’t include direct payments
Video
Brothers sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to reduced child molestation charges
Father-son duo shed new light on the disappearance of Sherrill Levitt, Suzie Streeter, and Stacy McCall
Chick-fil-A adding new menu items nationwide starting September 14
CoxHealth employee dies from COVID-19
Video