Eidson Tire and Auto

OUR STORY

Phillip and Callie Eidson started this with just the thought of being able to have a service truck to come to their farm and change the tires on there tractors during hay season because you never know when something is going to happen and it would be nice to have someone local who can come out whenever to help get them back up and running. Then it just progressed from there they just want to help better our small community and the ones surrounding us.

We started with just tires and the service truck and have progressed to offering alignments and oil changes.

111 South Dallas Urbana, MO 65767

Phone:417-993-0129

Come By For Local Service Today!

