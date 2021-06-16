Prevent Fire

Obstructed dryer vents are the source of thousands of house fires every year. People often ignore or don’t recognize the signs of a clogged dryer vent, and this seemingly small oversight can have disastrous results, including the loss of life and property. The best way to prevent house fires from starting in or around your dryer is to have your local Dryer Vent Wizard service your machine and ducts.

Save Time

As your dryer vent becomes clogged, drying time gradually increases. While you may not notice the extra few minutes at first, the drying cycle will continue to take longer as the vents become more clogged until you eventually have to run a second cycle in order to dry clothes completely. You can reclaim your time that would be lost to extended or repeated drying cycles by having a Dryer Vent Wizard clean your vents!

Increase Efficiency

If you’re spending extra time to dry clothes completely due to a clogged dryer vent, you can bet you’re also spending extra on utilities. Extended or extra drying cycles also mean your clothes will be subjected to more wear and weathering. By hiring a Dryer Vent Wizard and shortening your drying time, you’ll use less power and save your clothing from excessive damage.

Springfield, MO Dryer Vent Cleaning

Over time, lint and debris accumulate in dryer vents and cause clogs that can lead to a number of dryer vent problems including decreased efficiency. When airflow in a dryer vent is restricted due to clogs, there is an increased risk of fire, carbon monoxide poisoning, wasted energy and time, and excessive wear to clothing, among other negative effects. There are over 15,500 dryer fires each year, and many could have been easily prevented by professional dryer vent cleaning. Dryer Vent Wizard of Springfield’s skilled and experienced technicians provide thorough dryer vent cleaning to combat lint accumulation and hazardous clogs.

In addition to our comprehensive cleaning, we offer a selection of other Springfield, MO dryer vent services to increase safety and efficiency in your laundry area. Ensuring that the proper materials and vent configuration are implemented during your dryer vent installation can save you time, money, and energy in the long run. After installation, through regular dryer vent inspections, maintenance, and cleaning, our dryer vent technicians assure that your system is always up to code, operating safely, and running as efficiently as possible. From installing your dryer vent system to performing inspections and repairs, Dryer Vent Wizard of Springfield has you covered!

Call (417) 633-7937 or request an appointment today to schedule your Springfield, MO dryer vent cleaning, installation, repair, or inspection!