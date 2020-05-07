DO Try This at Home: Soda Volcano

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Time for another Try This at Home experiment!

This week we’re doing something that will make you bubble over with excitement! We’re making soda volcanoes!

This experiment gets messy, so being outside is best and be sure to have your parents help you.

Here are the materials you will need:

A roll of mentos

Two-liter bottles of soda, you can get as many as you want to see which one will shoot the highest

Here is what you need to do:

Open the bottle

Put a mento in and back up quickly!

Watch the soda bubble out

Why does this happen?

Water molecules attract to each other, linking together to form a tight bond around each bubble of carbon dioxide gas in the soda.

When you drop the Mentos in the soda, it breaks the surface tension. As soon as you drop the Mentos in the soda, bubbles form all over the surface of the candy.

Couple that with the fact that the candies are heavy and sink to the bottom of the bottle, you’re just asking for an explosion.

When all this gas is released, it literally pushes all the liquid up and out of the bottle in an amazing blast!

Send me videos if you do try this at home at bfinello@kolr10.com.

To see more at-home lessons, go to the weather tab, click on DO try this at home!