DO Try This at Home: Milk Art

DO Try This at Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week we are going to use both science and art for our experiment!

We are doing milk art!

Remember, your parents need to help you.

Here are the materials you will need:

  • A bowl or plate
  • 1/2 cup of milk: whole milk will be best, I used almond milk and it worked just fine
  • Dish soap
  • Toothpicks
  • Food coloring, more than one color

How do you do the experiment?

  • Pour the milk into the bowl, do not move it
  • Drop multiple colors into the milk in separate places
  • Dip the toothpick into a bowl of dish soap
  • Put the toothpick in the bowl where the food coloring is placed
  • Watch the colors move!

What exactly is happening?

Milk has fat in it, which is all connected with bonds. The food coloring is actually sitting on top of the fat.

Dish soaps are used on greasy and oily dishes to break the bonds in fats, causing them to separate.

When you add the dish soap to the milk, the fat separates and moves, taking the food coloring with it!

Send me pictures/videos if you do try this at home at bfinello@kolr10.com.

To see more at-home lessons, go to the weather tab, click on DO try this at home!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

                   Weather Safety Links

                        Weather Alerts

                      Closings & Delays

                     Satellite and Radar 

                       LIVE Streaming

Trending Stories