DO Try This at Home: Milk Art

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week we are going to use both science and art for our experiment!

We are doing milk art!

Remember, your parents need to help you.

Here are the materials you will need:

A bowl or plate

1/2 cup of milk: whole milk will be best, I used almond milk and it worked just fine

Dish soap

Toothpicks

Food coloring, more than one color

How do you do the experiment?

Pour the milk into the bowl, do not move it

Drop multiple colors into the milk in separate places

Dip the toothpick into a bowl of dish soap

Put the toothpick in the bowl where the food coloring is placed

Watch the colors move!

What exactly is happening?

Milk has fat in it, which is all connected with bonds. The food coloring is actually sitting on top of the fat.

Dish soaps are used on greasy and oily dishes to break the bonds in fats, causing them to separate.

When you add the dish soap to the milk, the fat separates and moves, taking the food coloring with it!

Send me pictures/videos if you do try this at home at bfinello@kolr10.com.

To see more at-home lessons, go to the weather tab, click on DO try this at home!