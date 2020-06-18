DO Try This At Home: Making Snow

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missing Winter? Missing the cold? Well, here’s an experiment that will bring you a taste of winter!

We are making snow!

We are getting into the heart of Summer and that means heat and humidity. So, what better way to cool off than to make some homemade snow that you can play with!

Joining me is KOLR10 Sports Anchor, Matt Vereen!

Your parents need to help you with this experiment because it can get messy.

Here are the materials you will need:

One cup of corn starch

One cup of shaving cream

A large bowl

Food coloring, optional

How do you do the experiment?

Combine the materials into the large bowl and mix with a spoon

Put some corn starch on your hands

Use your hands to mix and mold the mixture

This should make the mixture into a clay-like substance for you to sculpt into anything you want!

If your mixture is too wet, add more corn starch

If your mixture is too dry, add more shaving cream

What exactly is happening?

The corn starch gets mixed into the shaving cream. Shaving cream is made of tiny bubbles and the surface tension on the surface of the bubbles helps “float” the corn starch particles when the two mix together.

Send me pictures/videos if you do try this at home at bfinello@kolr10.com.

