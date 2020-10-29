DO Try This At Home: Making Slime

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It’s Halloween week here on Do Try This At Home!

In this experiment, we are making slime!

Ozarks First Senior Web Producer Chris Six is joining me!

Here are the materials you will need:

Elmer’s glue, two bottles for each batch of slime

Glow in the dark paint if you want the slime to glow

Food coloring, depending on what color you want

One-half cup of liquid starch

A blacklight to charge the slime

Large bowl

How do you do the experiment?

Put two bottles of glue into a bowl

Add 2 ounces of paint, or as much as you would like

Food coloring, for the colors you want

Slowly add the starch and mix it in until there is no separation of the ingredients

Knead the slime

What exactly is happening?

The starch mixes together with all of the ingredients and it becomes sticky. Slime is a polymer, which means it can act like a liquid and a solid. You can mold it, hold it, and it forms to the shape of containers.

Send me pictures/videos if you do try this at home at bfinello@kolr10.com.

To see more at-home lessons, go to the Living Ozarks tab, click on Breaking from News, then click on DO try this at home!